Swizz Beatz Slams Joe Budden for Saying Alicia Keys ‘Got Cooked’ by Another Singer

Swizz has called out Joe Budden who had a lot to say about Alicia Keys.

The hip-hop producer took to Twitter on Thursday to defend his wife’s performance on “Diary” – a track off her 2003 album The Diary of Alicia Keys. And this was after a Twitter user said that Keys “got cooked” on the song by featured artists Tony! Toni! Toné! and Jermaine Pau.

Then Joe Budden hopped onto the tweet and agreed with it. “Lowkey lol,” he said.

And Swizz replied him. “King Knock it all the way off!” Swizz wrote. “Let’s not do this! I never get into your zones! Leave my wife out of everything but greatness! Please ……..”

See the exchange:

