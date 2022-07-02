Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Swizz Beatz Gives Alicia Keys a $400,000 Egyptian-Themed Necklace

Swizz Beatz continues to shower his wife, Alicia Keys, with gifts.

The singer performed in Milan earlier this week and as a gift for the successful show, her husband gave her an extravagant piece of jewelry.

TMZ reports that the jewelry was designed by famous jeweler Elliot Eliantte, and that it is a 150-carat pendant that costs an estimated $400,000.

The jewelry features baguette diamonds molded in the shape of the Great Pyramids, and it sits alongside a portrait of Alicia inspired by the 18th-century ancient Egyptian queen Nerfiti.

Check it out:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: