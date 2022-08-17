Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Slam Triller With $28 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Verzuz’ Acquisition Payments

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have filed a lawsuit against Triller over Verzuz.

Recall that they struck a deal in January 2021 with the company which wanted to acquire Verzuz. The amount was undisclosed, Hollywood Reporter says, it’s “clear that sum was in the mid-eight figures.” Also, Triller Network made Swizz and Timbaland shareholders and members of its management team and distributed some of their equity among the 43 artists who had participated at that point.

In the lawsuit filed yesterday, Triller is accused of defaulting on its scheduled payments for the duo in January 2022 after sending the first two installments. They had agreed to pay “the first at closing, another shortly after, and two more on the first and second anniversaries of the deal,” per THR. Beatz and Timbaland were each due to receive $9 million by March 17, 2022 at the latest, followed by $500,000 apiece every month for 10 months, with conditions that could accelerate those payouts.

None of these payments have been sent.

“To date, Defendants have failed and refused to make any payment to [Swizz Beatz and Timbaland] of the past due sums due and owing,” reads the suit, the Washington Post reports.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

