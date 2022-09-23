Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Have Settled Lawsuit With Triller Over ‘Verzuz’ Acquisition Payments

Complex is reporting that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have brought their legal battle with Triller to an end.

Recall that they struck a deal in January 2021 with the company which wanted to acquire Verzuz. The amount was undisclosed. Hollywood Reporter said it’s “clear that sum was in the mid-eight figures.” Also, Triller Network made Swizz and Timbaland shareholders and members of its management team and distributed some of their equity among the 43 artists who had participated at that point.

In the lawsuit filed weeks ago, Triller is accused of defaulting on its scheduled payments for the duo in January 2022 after sending the first two installments. They had agreed to pay “the first at closing, another shortly after, and two more on the first and second anniversaries of the deal,” per THR. Beatz and Timbaland were each due to receive $9 million by March 17, 2022 at the latest, followed by $500,000 apiece every month for 10 months, with conditions that could accelerate those payouts.

Now, the parties announced they had reached a settlement deal.

“VERZUZ has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” Swizz and Timbaland said in a statement, per Complex. “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”

The exact details of the settlement have not been revealed, but the parties confirmed it’ll “increase the ownership stake given to the artists that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz brought to Triller as part of the original deal.”

“Verzuz and Triller will always be a safe place and outlet for creators and their art. Nothing will change that,” says Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman and co-founder of Triller. “Creators started this and will continue building it. This is a victorious moment in the Triller and Verzuz relationship as we march together toward the public markets. Stay tuned.”

