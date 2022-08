It’s been twelve years since Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys took that trip down the aisle and they have reasons to celebrate.

The music executive and Verzuz co-creator took to his Instagram to celebrate himself and his Mrs on the auspicious occasion of their anniversary.

Posting several photos of themselves from the years gone by, Swizz Beatz noted that every second of the union has been filled with love and adventure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...