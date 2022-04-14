Swiss Man Hospitalised With Lung Injury After “Aggressive Masturbation” Session

News reports have confirmed that a 20-year-old Swiss man is currently in the intensive care unit after a masturbation session.

Per this article published in Radiology Case Reports, the man was hospitalized after experiencing a shortness of breath and crunching pain throughout his body, which the doctors at Cantonal Hospital in Winterthur immediately diagnosed as spontaneous pneumomediastinum (SPM)—a rare, benign disease that occurs when air leaks from the lungs and becomes lodged in the ribcage.

New York Post and Complex add that the condition typically “affects young men, and is brought on by extreme exercise or uncontrollable coughing fits. The man told doctors he did not engage in heavy exercise, nor did he smoke, use drugs, or experience any coughs; however, he admitted he began exhibiting symptoms during an aggressive masturbation session.”

Complex continues: “The study’s lead authors, Dr. Nikola Rajic and Dr. Christian Schandl, noted that the injury has previously been caused by intense sex, but was never associated with autoerotic experiences until this case. They say the man arrived at the facility with a swollen face, as well as a crunching noise that could be heard from neck, chest, and down to his elbows.

Doctors transferred the man to the intensive care unit, where he was placed on oxygen support and given antibiotics to ward off a potential infection. He was moved to the general ward in the following 24 hours, and was monitored over the next three days.”

He has now been discharged.

