Swiatek beats Gauff for French Open title

Top seed Iga Swiatek underlined why she was the red-hot French Open favourite by beating Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her second Grand Slam title.

Poland’s Swiatek, 21, won 6-1 6-3 against the American teenager to record her 35th straight victory – equalling the longest WTA streak this century.

Gauff, 18, was contesting a first major singles final and made a nervy start.

Swiatek, who also won Roland Garros in 2020, took full advantage and went on to win her sixth successive title.

By fighting back from a break down in the second set, Swiatek won the 56th of her past 58 sets.

She also maintained her streak of winning in finals, extending that record to nine in a row.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...