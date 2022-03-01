Swat Matire Drops A Fire Dancehall Tune Featuring The Controversial & Lost Band Beca

The song is titled Whine Take It down and just premiered on YouTube and all music platforms for live streaming. Swat Matire, the godfather of gengetone, features Band Beca on this outstanding tune.

Band Beca have been missing or rather away from the spotlight since their participation in Wife Material two, a comic show by Eric Omondi. This comeback feels like a revival back into the music industry and I hope that the band is here to stay.

Swat Matire’s journey in the music industry has had ups and downs since Ethics Entertainment decided to release more individual projects than team collaborations. However, this has also challenged him to be strong and grow individually in his own art. His most listened to single track is Gari Kubwa that was produced by motif the Don. This new song, Whine Take It down, is likely to expand his fanbase due to its diversity.

Head over to his YouTube channel to watch the video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...