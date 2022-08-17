Suspended Anambra LG Boss arrested over wife’s murder

The suspended Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Mbazulike Iloka, whose wife, Chidiebere, allegedly died in controversial circumstances has been arrested by Police in the state.

Iloka was last Friday suspended by the state government pending the conclusion of investigation into the alleged murder.

The embattled LG chairman, is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, under charges of culpable homicide.

Confirming the arrest, the Police spokesman in the state, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said the suspended LG Chairman had been in the custody of the police.

Ikenga, however, called for caution from the public, saying that the case is being investigated as an autopsy will prove the cause of the wife’s death.

His words: “He is in our custody now and we urge the members of the public to be patient as the autopsy shall prove the cause of the wife’s death. Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing please.”

A source said his arrest was consequent upon a petition by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, on Monday and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters.

