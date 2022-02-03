Suspected gunmen who robbed 96 houses nabbed in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two suspects who belonged to a five-man criminal gang of armed robbers that had robbed about 96 houses in Ado Ekiti metropolis as well as raped and killed innocent citizens.

Some members of the criminal gang that was paraded yesterday at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti. They included Giwa Tosin and Adegoke Joshua while Solomon Noah, Oguntoye Tajudeen, and Olatuyi Tunde escaped from the scene with the gang’s operational guns.

While being paraded, the Police Public Relations Officers, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, stated that the suspects allegedly confessed that they formed the gang and started robbing with arms immediately after the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in October 2020.

“They stated that they were responsible for the armed robbery incidents on innocent citizens of Ekiti State in about 96 houses within Ado-Ekiti and its environs such as Embassy Inland, Ado-Ekiti in 2021, Ajebamidele Area in 2021.

“At Niran students hostel, along Poly Road, Ado-Ekiti in 2021, they raped two female students, at Agogo Community in Ilupeju Avenue, Ado-Ekiti in 2021, they killed one Joseph Blessing who was a night guard.

“They confessed that in Ilawe-Ekiti in December 2021, they killed one Apata Olabode Francis, a POS operator. In Ajebamidele Area of Ado-Ekiti on January 2022, they raped a lady. “The confessions of the suspects led to the arrest of Ayo Odeyemi in Ijare town, Ondo State who made and sold four locally-made pistol barrel

guns to them for their operations.”

Abutu said items recovered from them include: one Barreta pistol, 12 locally made guns, two expended cartridges, 12 metal files, two metal hand saws, and gun-making tools.

The Command’s spokesman added that his men also arrested Kabiru Muhammed, Abdullahi Mohammed, and Fabiyi Kehinde for allegedly receiving stolen items from a robbery gang, and one suspected stolen Bajaj Boxer motorcycle was recovered from them.

Abutu said on the 29th January 2022 at about 2 am, a gang of armed robbers numbering 12 carried out a massive raid on student’s hostels located along Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti, during which numerous students were robbed at gunpoint of their valuables in their apartments.

“On their departure from the scene of the robbery, two among the armed robbers, one Damilola Christopher and Oyedele Oluwaobi were intercepted and arrested by the Command’s operatives on patrol and some of the robbed phones belonging to the students were found with them.

“On the same day at about 09:30hrs, the Command launched a serious manhunt on the gang and arrested four other members, namely: Ojo Tope, Aderopo Temitope, Ekundayo Ajiboye, and Ojo Bello in their hideout at Falana Street, Ajilosun Area of Ado-Ekiti and some of the stolen items were recovered from them.”

Abutu said efforts are on top gear for the possible arrest of the fleeing members of the gang and for the recovery of other stolen items.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...