Suspect Arrested and Charged With the Murder of Rapper Takeoff

The Houston police department in Texas has announced that they have arrested a man and charged him in connection with the murder of Takeoff.

Per TMZ, the department’s chief confirmed the arrest of 33-year-old suspect Patrick Clark on Friday, who has now been charged with murder.

Recall that Takeoff was fatally shot during the early hours of November 1 when an argument broke out at a Houston bowling alley and escalated to violence.

Takeoff was not involved in the argument, but was shot in the head and torso during the altercation.

Watch the Houston Police briefing on this:

