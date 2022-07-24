Monday, July 25, 2022
Surgery: Osinbajo bunces back, sends message to Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed gratitude to Nigerians and everyone following his recent successful surgery.

Osinbajo’s appreciation was conveyed in a statement he personally authored and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The vice president underwent a surgical operation on July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all,” he said.

