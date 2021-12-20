Supreme Court voids conviction of senior lawyer, Joseph Nwobike

The Supreme Court has nullified the conviction and 30 days sentencing of a senior lawyer, Joseph Nwobike, who was charged with an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

In a unanimous decision on Monday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, faulted the decision of the Lagos High Court and the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which had upheld the conviction.

The Supreme court noted that Section 97(c) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Lagos State, under which the Senior lawyer was charged, did not clearly define what constitutes a perversion of justice.

The apex court added that the EFCC lacks the power to investigate and prosecute the offence of perversion of the course of justice.

In April 2018, Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos High Court had convicted the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court had also sentenced the Senior Advocate to a jail term of 30 days after holding that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proved beyond reasonable doubt that the SAN was in constant communication with some court officials to influence the assignment of his cases to preferred judges.

Consequently, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committees, LPPC had announced the suspension of the senior lawyer from using the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

