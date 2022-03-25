Supreme Court upholds de-registration of 22 political parties by INEC

The Supreme Court has upheld the de-registration of 22 political parties carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The parties were among 74 others scrapped by INEC in 2020 following their poor performance in previous general elections.

Justice Ejembi Eko on Friday set aside a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja division which had nullified the de-registration of the political parties.

Justice Eko held that the Court Appeal on its own raised the issue of lack of fair hearing in favour of the 22 scrapped parties and arrived at a conclusion without hearing from other parties in the matter.

He, therefore, upheld the appeal by the electoral umpired as being meritorious and allowed.

INEC had on February 6, 2020, de-registered 74 political parties for failing to win any political office in the last general elections held in 2019.

The Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) and 21 other parties had later filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge their deregistration by the electoral umpire.

