Supreme Court sacks Bwacha as Taraba APC Guber Candidate

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Yola Division, which had on November 24, 2022 reinstated Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

The Court of Appeal in Yola had reinstated Bwacha as the party’s candidate in the state.

Two Federal High Courts in Jalingo and Abuja had at various times nullified the APC governorship primary election and ordered for a fresh primary within 14 days.

However, that decision of the appellate court reinstating Bwacha as the candidate of the APC was challenged at the apex court by fellow aspirant, Sabo Kente.

In a judgement, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, and upheld the judgement of the trial court which had ordered for a fresh primary election.

