Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Supreme Court sacks Bwacha as Taraba APC Guber Candidate

Politics

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Yola Division, which had on November 24, 2022 reinstated Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

The Court of Appeal in Yola had reinstated Bwacha as the party’s candidate in the state.

Two Federal High Courts in Jalingo and Abuja had at various times nullified the APC governorship primary election and ordered for a fresh primary within 14 days.

However, that decision of the appellate court reinstating Bwacha as the candidate of the APC was challenged at the apex court by fellow aspirant, Sabo Kente.

In a judgement, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, and upheld the judgement of the trial court which had ordered for a fresh primary election.

Latest

News

Dangote, Sinoma sign agreement on 6Mta cement Plant in Itori

0
China based Sinoma International Engineering has signed a US$585m...
Politics

Aisha Buhari shares El-Rufai’s video claiming Aso Villa elements working against Tinubu

0
The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Wednesday,...
Technology

Elon Musk launches Starlink in Nigeria at reduced prices

0
Elon Musk’s satellite company, SpaceX, is now available for...
News

Gunmen bomb INEC Office, Police Station in Anambra

0
A 16-year-old boy was on Wednesday killed while a...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Dangote, Sinoma sign agreement on 6Mta cement Plant in Itori

0
China based Sinoma International Engineering has signed a US$585m...
Politics

Aisha Buhari shares El-Rufai’s video claiming Aso Villa elements working against Tinubu

0
The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Wednesday,...
Technology

Elon Musk launches Starlink in Nigeria at reduced prices

0
Elon Musk’s satellite company, SpaceX, is now available for...
News

Gunmen bomb INEC Office, Police Station in Anambra

0
A 16-year-old boy was on Wednesday killed while a...
News

Zenith Bank tops list of Banks under investigation over ‘data breach’

0
The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, NDPB, has commenced an...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Dangote, Sinoma sign agreement on 6Mta cement Plant in Itori

Emmanuel Offor -
China based Sinoma International Engineering has signed a US$585m contract with Dangote Cement to build an integrated cement plant at Itori in Ogun state. The...
Read more

Aisha Buhari shares El-Rufai’s video claiming Aso Villa elements working against Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Wednesday, shared a video of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State saying that elements in Aso...
Read more

Elon Musk launches Starlink in Nigeria at reduced prices

Emmanuel Offor -
Elon Musk’s satellite company, SpaceX, is now available for customers in Nigeria, the first country to enjoy the facility in Africa. The company has also...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: