Supreme Court orders INEC to Shekarau with Hanga in Kano senatorial District

The Supreme Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to replace Ibrahim Shekarau with Rufai Hanga as the Kano Central senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

In a judgment delivered on Friday by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which ordered INEC to recognise Mr Hanga as the Candidate.

INEC had declared Shekarau the winner of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

But the apex court upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which recognised Hanga as the NNPP candidate.

Shekarau relinquished the NNPP ticket after he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He had joined the NNPP after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the crisis with the party’s leadership.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP leader and its Presidential Candidate, welcomed Shekarau and his supporters to the party, but both men soon fell apart.

On Tuesday, Shekarau announced his rejection of the Certificate of Return issued by INEC as Senator-elect under NNPP.

