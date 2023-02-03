Search
Emmanuel Offor
Supreme Court affirms Agbu Kefas as Taraba PDP Guber candidate

The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an appeal brought before it by Professor Jerome Nyameh challenging the May 25, 2022, Taraba State governorship primary election that produced Mr Agbu Kefas as flagbearer of the party.

The Apex Court dismissed the appeal by Professor Nyameh on the grounds that he failed to explore the internal mechanism for peaceful resolution of primary election before rushing to court to institute the suit.

Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim who read the unanimous judgment of the court held that he also failed to join other aspirants that participated in the primary election as defendants as required by law.

The Supreme Court said that the law was clear on conditions precedent to be complied with before any aggrieved governorship aspirant can rush to court.

Justice Agim proceeded to affirm Agbu Kefas as the governorship candidate of PDP in Taraba State for the 2023 election.

