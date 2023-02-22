Supreme Court adjourns Naira redesign case till March 3

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned a case instituted by the state governments against the Federal Government challenging the implementation of the naira redesign.

The apex court adjourned the case to March 3 for judgement.

There has been widespread outrage over President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive supporting the CBN including from governors of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Umar Ganduje (Kano); Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; and many stalwarts of the ruling APC have openly faulted the President’s directive, arguing that it has not grounds because the case is before the apex court.

