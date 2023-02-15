Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Supreme Court adjourns case on Naira swap

News

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned the case on the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) till Wednesday, February 22 for hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 states.

The apex court, which heard the case on Wednesday, was filled to capacity with a retinue of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, other lawyers and the governors of Kaduna and Kogi states, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, respectively.

At the last hearing, the Court had temporarily banned the implementation of the February 10 deadline of the CBN from making the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes legal tender.

The Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna states had instituted the suit against the Federal Government and the CBN.

Other states, namely Niger, Kano, Ondo, Ekiti, had also applied to be joined in the suit against the CBN and the Federal Government.

Partey to miss Arsenal v Man City

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to miss the Manchester City clash, according to reports. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has not travelled with the squad...
Amaechi missing as Tinubu, Shettima, APC Govs visit Wike

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima Wednesday visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the...
Banks' ATMs destroyed as protests rock Oyo, Edo Delta over naira scarcity

Another round of protests have broken out in several states across the country, including Oyo, Delta, and Edo, over the scarcity of the new...
