Support Nigerians’ hustle – Osinbajo charges NAFDAC, SON, others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government to support the “hustle” of Nigerians.

At the yearly review of how Federal Government agencies relate with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the country, the Vice President asserted that one critical role of the MDAs is to create a conducive and enabling business environment for the citizens.

The VP stated this on Monday during the MSME Clinics Stakeholders’ review meeting at the Presidential Villa which was attended by heads and representatives of agencies including SMEDAN, BOI, NEXIM BOA, SON, FIRS, NAFDAC, and others.

He said, “everybody knows that Nigerians are enterprising, practically every Nigerian has some kind of business, as they say, some hustle or some other things that they are doing.

“People need the right environment and that is what our role is, to ensure that we understand that it is to facilitate and make it easier, not to become a stumbling block or a tollgate,” the VP stated while reiterating that the agencies’ job is to make things easy for the MSMEs to do their business.

He also made the point about the hardworking nature of the average Nigerian, noting that “this is a country where people want and desire to work,” but added that ‘the constraints are what we have to address. This would be dealt with by human beings and not spirits.”

In addressing the challenges, the VP mentioned that “our creativity and innovation must be first and foremost to remove the obstacles, that is what will solve Nigeria’s problems, implementation of the grand policies that we have and it depends on us.”

The VP spoke about how it has taken some young Nigerians three years to get registration numbers for their businesses. He said he was told that in some other close African nations, the same registration takes 6 weeks.

He said for example “if you get food and drugs administration registration anywhere else, you can be in a Nigerian supermarket… and they come and compete with our own people here. This is happening in every respect, even with exports.”

