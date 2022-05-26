Supermodel Kate Moss Shuts Down Claims that Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down the Stairs

Kate Moss has set the records straight: Johnny Depp never hurt her during their relationship in the early 90s.

The supermodel appeared via video in the Fairfax court in Virginia, where Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Depp, for $50 million for making defamatory accusations that he abused her.

During her testimony two weeks ago, Heard claimed that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs. “He swung at Whitney, and I’d heard a rumor, a vague rumor, about that,” Heard testified on May 17, recalling claims that Depp physically assaulted her own sister, before adding that she had heard a rumour that Depp had pushed Moss.

Well, Moss appeared in court to shut that down.

According to the supermodel, they were in Jamaica and there was a rainstorm. She tripped and fell down a set of stairs and injured her back.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss said, per CNN. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

When asked if Depp ever hurt her during their relationship, she said “No.”

Depp also took the stand to defend himself again.

“I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out,” Depp testified. “So this is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

The trial ends this Friday and we can’t wait to see the verdict the jury will pass.

