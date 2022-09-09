Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Officially Files for Divorce from Husband

Emily Ratajkowski has filed for divorce after her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The supermodel who shares a son with the ‘Uncut Gems’ producer allegedly called the marriage quit over his infidelity.

Court records show that she filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday, September 8 and noted it was contested, meaning there are issues to be litigated, Page Six reports.

In September, Ratajkowski finally confirmed she and Bear-McClard had split when she said in a TikTok video that she was a recently single person who was “thinking about dating and stuff.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard secretly tied the knot at an NYC courthouse in February 2018, just two weeks after they were spotted together for the first time on Valentine’s Day.

