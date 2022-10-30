Supergroup Xscape to receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ honor at the “Soul Train Awards” 2022

BET has announced that “Kandi” Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott of legendary, multiplatinum-selling R&B supergroup Xscape will collectively receive the ‘Lady of Soul’ honor at “Soul Train Awards” 2022, the feel good party of the year.

Xscape emerged on the scene in the ‘90s with a sound of their own. With hit songs like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” the powerhouse group took the industry by storm with their amazing harmonies and industry-defining sounds. Hosted by actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole, “Soul Train Awards” 2022 premieres Monday, 28 November at 02:00 WAT / 03:00 CAT on BET, DStv Channel 129. Repeats will air on the same day at 18:30 WAT / 19:30 CAT.

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” said the ladies of Xscape. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

About Xscape

Xscape united four show-stopping voices and powerhouse personalities as one R&B force of nature unlike anything the world had seen, heard, or felt before. The iconic Georgia quartet—“Kandi” Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott—have sold millions of records, notched six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts, packed arenas across the country, and inspired generations of artists. Their influence can be felt throughout the culture with instantly recognizable smashes such as “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run Into,” and “My Little Secret” across a trio of platinum-certified albums—Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick. Beyond gracing the soundtracks of box office hits The Mask, Big Momma’s House, Hardball, Love Jones, andSoul Food, their music is sampled in 21st-century bangers by the likes of 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Anderson .Paak, The Game,Trey Songz, and more. After launching successful and prolific solo careers in music, film, fashion, business, and beyond, Xscapereturned to ignite audiences everywhere on The Great Xscape Tour in 2017, selling out 31 cities. They also starred in BRAVO seriesXscape Still Kickin’ It and participated in one of the most-viewed VERZUZ specials of all time, squaring off against SWV. Maintaining this momentum, 2022 saw them light up Mary J. Blige’s inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival.

