The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for next year’s FIFA women’s World Cup after edging Cameroon 1-0 in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Casablanca.

Rave of the moment Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal in the 57th minute to give the Super Falcons the victory and a place in the last four of the competition.

The Randy Waldrum-led ladies are seeking a record-extending 10th continental title in Morocco.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...