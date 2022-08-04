Super Eagles to play Portugal in September

The Super Eagles of Nigeria go up against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in an international friendly in September.

This was revealed by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Secretary General, Muhammad Sanusi.

According to Sanusi the game is expected to hold in September, as the NFF wants to take advantage of the FIFA window following the postponement of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers till March next year.

Also, Sanusi stated that Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is involved in the arrangement of the friendly with Portugal.

Speaking on Sports Radio Brila FM, Sanusi said: “We are all aware that qualifiers was fixed for September but because of the change of date of the AFCON qualifiers which has been moved to next year March, therefore the NFF has made it a duty to always use the FIFA window to play quality friendly matches with the aim of keeping the team in good shape.

“That’s why we use the contact and connection of our coach (Jose) Peseiro who is a Portuguese to arrange a quality friendly match with the Portuguese national team.”

Nigeria and Portugal have never clashed at senior level but both countries met three times at the U-20 World Cup with Portugal winning all three meetings (twice in 1989 and 2013).

Portugal will take on Eagles’ rivals Black Stars of Ghana in the group stage at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...