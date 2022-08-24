Super Eagles to play Algeria in September

Nigeria and Algeria are set to meet in a friendly encounter at the New Stadium in Oran, Algeria, on September 27, according to Soccernet.ng.

The Jose Peseiro-led team will battle against an Algerian team that has won four of five games since relinquishing their AFCON title in February, beating Uganda, Tanzania, and Iran.

The only defeat they suffered to Cameroun cost them a ticket to the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar in November.

Nigeria also failed to qualify for the Copa do Mundo, losing on the away-goal rule to fierce West African rivals, Ghana.

The Super Eagles have, however, not been in action since handing a 10-0 drubbing to Sao Tome and Principe in June.

Algeria have won their last two matches against Nigeria, defeating the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semifinal of AFCON 2019 and claiming a 1-0 friendly win in Austria in October 2020.

