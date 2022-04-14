Thursday, April 14, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Super Eagles to face Mexico May 28

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The friendly match was confirmed in a statement on the official social media accounts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

It comes after the Super Eagles of Nigeria were edged by the Black Stars of Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles will now help Mexico prepare for their World Cup campaign in Qatar later this year.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

