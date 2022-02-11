Super Eagles Star, Etebo Welcomes Third Child With Wife, Bethel

Super Eagles midfielder, Etebo Oghenekaro and his wife, Ebhota Bethel have welcomed their third child.

The excited father who shared the good news on Instagram praised his wife for her courage and strength.

Etebo Wrote; ”Oops, we did it again, Introducing our bundle of joy @isietebo thank God for the courage and strength you put in bringing this cutie to the World”.

Etebo was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He started all three of Nigeria’s group matches which saw them beat Iceland but lose to Argentina and Croatia which meant that they failed to progress to the knock-out stages.

