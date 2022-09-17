Super Eagles: Peseiro invites 25 for Algeria friendly

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has unveiled his squad for the international friendly against Algeria.

Injuries to some of his key stars forced the Portuguese tactician to delay the announcement of his team for the highly anticipated game.

Watford goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye is making a return to the team alongside the quintet of Kevin Akpoguma, Chidera Ejuke, Henry Onyekuru Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Promising midfielder, Raphael Onyedika is handed his maiden invitation after his impressive campaign for Belgian Pro League champions, Club Brugge.

Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq and Semi Ajayi were expectedly omitted as a result of injury.

Peseiro also kept faith with the regulars in the team with the likes of captain Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Leon Balogun all making the list .

The Super Eagles will keep a date with the Super Eagles at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Okoye, Uzoho, Adeleye

Defenders

Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Omeruo, Akpoguma, Awaziem, Aina, Sanusi, Bassey

Midfielders

Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyedika, Onyeka

Forwards

Musa, Simon, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Lookman, Onyekuru, Dessers, Moffi, Ejuke, Awoniyi

