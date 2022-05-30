Monday, May 30, 2022
Super Eagles’ Onuachu weds Ghanaian girlfriend in Accra

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu got hitched to his Ghanaian hearthrob Tracy Acheampong in Accra on Saturday.

Onuachu got engaged to Acheampong in Paris, France in January, 2022.

As per CompleteSports, the couple started their relationship during Onuachu’s days at Danish Super Liga club FC Midtylland following a meeting at Amsterdam Airport.

The striker’s Super Eagles’ teammates Samuel Kalu, Chidera Ejuke and Frank Onyeka were present at the event.

The final ceremony will hold in Lagos on June 19 where more of his teammates are also expected to be in attendance.

