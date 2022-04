The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Ecuador in a warm-up match ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a statement on Friday.

The game has been scheduled for June 2, 2022, at the 25,000-capacity Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, USA.

The match will be played only five days after the Super Eagles would have gone toe to toe with El Tri of Mexico in another international friendly.

