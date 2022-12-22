Super Eagles drop to 35th on FIFA Ranking, Morocco 11th

The Super Eagles have ended the year as Africa’s fifth-best team after a disappointing 2022 that saw them fail to make the World Cup.

In the November 2022 FIFA ranking released on Thursday, the three-time African champions are now 35th in the global pecking order.

Morocco are the number team in Africa and 11th in the World. Senegal at 19th, Tunisia at 30th, and Cameroon at 33rd complete the continent’s first five.

Overall, Brazil retained the top spot despite crashing out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals. They are followed by Argentina who claimed their third world title on Sunday. Runners-up France are back in third while Belgium and France complete the top five position.

