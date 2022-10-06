Super Eagles drop in latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropped two places in the latest men’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday.

The three-time African champions are now ranked 32nd in the world.

The Super Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their only game in September.

Jose Peseiro’s side, however, maintained the number four position in Africa.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal, Atlas Lions of Morocco, and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are the three teams ahead of Nigeria in the ranking.

Two-time African champions Algeria completed the top five teams on the continent.

The Super Eagles’ next game is a friendly against Portugal in Lisbon on November 17.

Meanwhile, five-time world champions Brazil remain the number one-ranked side on the planet, with European powerhouse Belgium, Leo Messi’s Argentina, reigning world champions France and England completing the top five.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 22 December 2022.

