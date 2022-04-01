Super Eagles climb two spots on FIFA Ranking despite World Cup shock

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up two places to 30th in the latest ranking released by FIFA on Thursday.

The three-time African champions were ranked 32nd in the previous month – but surged two places on Thursday’s ranking.

The Super Eagles also maintained third position on the continent, despite having their World Cup dream aborted by West African rivals Ghana.

Senegal maintained top position in Africa, with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in second position.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are fourth, while the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are in fifth position.

