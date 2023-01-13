Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Super Cup: Barcelona beat Betis to set up Madrid final

Sports

Barcelona will take on rivals Real Madrid in the final of the 2022/23 Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Catalans edged Real Betis 4-2 on penalty shootout after 120 minutes of football ended 2-2 on Thursday night.

Pedri thought he had given Barcelona the lead on 23 minutes but after VAR consultation, his effort was ruled out for offside.

Barcelona eventually took the lead thanks to Robert Lewandowski who broke the deadlock on 40 minutes.

In the 77th minute France midfielder Nabil Fekir equalised for Betis.

With nine minutes left Lewandowski had the ball in the back of the net but it was disallowed for offside.

The game was forced into extra-time and Ansu Fati got Barcelona’s second on 93 minutes.

Once again Betis equalised this time off the boots of substitute Loren Moron on 101 minutes.

With two minutes left in extra-time Betis were reduced to 10 men as Andres Guadrado was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

And in the shootout, Barcelona converted all their four kicks while Betis missed their third and fourth attempts.

The final between Barcelona and Real Madrid is billed for Sunday, 15 January, 2023, inside King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

