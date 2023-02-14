Search
Super Bowl Jesus Advert sparks outrage

Most Super Bowl adverts plug things like fizzy drink and cars, but one of the most talked-about commercials the day after the big game was selling Jesus – and it upset several very different political tribes.

Advertisements for an evangelical Christian website called He Gets Us have been shown on US TV since last year, during sporting events and the Grammys.

The ads use striking black-and-white photographs of recent events to project Christian values on to modern life.

They alternatively portray Jesus as a “cancelled” influencer, a refugee, a struggling worker and other archetypes.

And during the Super Bowl the commercial brought together opposite ends of the ideological spectrum – in outrage.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the left-wing Democratic congresswoman from New York City, tweeted: “Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk, founder of the right-wing campus group Turning Point USA, said the adverts “pander to liberals”. He’s previously called the campaign “one of the worst services to Christianity in the modern era” and the people behind it “woke tricksters”.

And while left-wing anger at the campaign online was focused on the people behind it – and its vast expense, money which some argued would have been better spent elsewhere – criticism by conservative activists was triggered by the content of the advertisements themselves.

Many singled out an advert which tells the story of Jesus’ family while images of Latin American families fleeing towards the United States flash up on the screen. The commercial ends with the words: “Jesus was a refugee.”

