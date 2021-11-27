Saturday, November 27, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Sunglasses, Smiles and Sunburn~ Ibrahim Suleiman Lists What Vacations Are Made Of

Ibrahim Suleiman and his lovely wife, Linda Ejiofor are currently taking in the sights and sounds of Zanzibar on their vacation and feeding us updates.

The actor who was called out by his actress wife on Instagram a few days ago for refusing to maximize the holiday and instead staying indoors all day has listed the stuff vacations are made of.

Posting a photo of himself in a tank top, shorts, sunglasses and sporting a smile, Ibrahim Suleiman said,

“Sunglasses, smiles and sunburn. (Some of) The stuff holidays are made of.”

But how do you get a sunburn if you only stay indoors?

Tofunmi Oluwashina

