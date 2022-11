Summer Walker feels a twinge of regret for all that money, that has gone down the drain due to her getting pregnant again.

The singer revealed that she just got her body done last year and now it’s back to stretch marks, saggy boobs and most likely a gut everywhere after she welcomes her second child.

Summer Walker took to her Instagram page to lament the money wasted, sharing that she’ll have to spend money in getting another procedure again once she welcomes baby number 2.

