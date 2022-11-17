Summer Walker Slams the Grammys for Snobbing Her: ‘The Math Is Literally Not Mathing’

Summer Walker has spoken up after being left out of the 2023 Grammy nominations list.

Her fans had first shared their outrage for the snob after her 2021 sophomore album Still Over It failed to secure a single nomination, despite its critical and commercial success.

Recall that the 20-track album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, landed on multiple year-end lists, and received a nom for Top R&B Album at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Now, she has addressed the Grammy snob. As for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing,” she wrote on her IG Stories. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, atleast the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

See her post:

Summer Walker reacts to #GRAMMYs nominations snub: “the math is literally not mathing” pic.twitter.com/XIYftdvCmE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

