Summer Walker is set to welcome baby number 2 any day now but first, a maternity shoot.

The singer shared stunning photos via her Instagram page, all glammed up, looking ethereal in her ensemble.

Summer Walker opted for the Grecian aesthetic for this shoot, going with a sheer, blush pink, maxi tuelle number, with voluminous sleeves and lower bodies. She paired the look with simple makeup and a gold head piece, resulting in a stunning overall look.

