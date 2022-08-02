Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Summer Walker Reminisces to a Time T-Pain was at the Peak of His Career

Summer Walker is feeling rather nostalgic and has taken a trip down memory lane to a time before now.

The singer who is expecting her second child, noted that she wants to go back to a time when things were much simpler than they are now.

Taking to her Instagram stories to recall the past with fondness, Summer Walker disclosed that she wishes for days when comedians like Bernie Mac and Dave Chapelle could say whatever they wanted without the threat of cancel culture, for a time when T-Pain was at the peak of his career, when people actually danced in clubs, when little booties mattered and so much more.

