Summer Walker Has Welcomed Twins!

Summer Walker has announced the birth of her babies after 42 weeks of ‘bumping’ around.

The actress revealed that she welcomed twins via an all- natural birth ( no induction, medication or C-section) despite one of the babies being breeched.

Walker shared her birthing experience via social media, noting that this was her second natural home birth and after 7 hours of labour, there was no tear though she almost blacked out.

She added that she only went to tje hospital to bring herself back to strength since she has thin blood but her babies remain untouched by science and medicine.

Summer Walker thanked her spirit guides, godparents, birth team, elders and her baby daddy, Larry whom she called the best dad doula, for helping her through it.

 

 

