Sultan of Sokoto issues statement over Obi endorsement

Politics

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has denied endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, LP, Peter Obi.

Abubakar described the reported endorsement of Obi as false.

A report had quoted Abubakar as saying Nigerians should hold him responsible if Obi failed to perform as president.

Reacting, the Sultan of Sokoto said such a report was false, while charging those behind it to produce evidence.

A statement by the monarch’s Media Aide, Prince Bashir said Obi never visited his palace on Wednesday or Thursday.

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the statement is fake because such an irresponsible write-up, credited to him, could not have emanated from anywhere near or around His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of NSCIA.

“It would interest Nigerians to know that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was not one of those that paid a visit to the palace, whether on Wednesday or Thursday.

“The simple challenge is to ask them to publish a copy of the letter purportedly written by the Sultan or a video or audio clip where he endorsed Peter Obi and denied APC’s Tinubu as contained in their peddled fakeness.”

