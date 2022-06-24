Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Has Been Declared a Mistrial

The wrongful death suit that landed Suge Knight 28 years in prison has now been declared a mistrial, Rolling Stone reports.

Recall that the former Death Row Records founder was jailed for striking Terry Carter with his truck in 2015, killing him. The suit alleged that he negligently mowed down Carter with his truck amid a dispute that was linked to the movie Straight Outta Compton.

Knight has been fighting back, and now, the jury got deadlocked on his case, seven to five, in favor of finding Knight liable. Carter’s family vowed to bring the case again.

“It was intense,” the jury foreman tells Rolling Stone. “It was so intense, someone walked by the jury room and thought a real fight had broken out. There was yelling.”

Carter’s widow, Lillian Carter, and his two daughters, Crystal and Nekaya thanked jurors for their service. “It’s unfortunate, but the jury worked very hard. It feels good to know we were the majority,” Crystal Carter said. “We look forward to trying the case again to get victory for my dad. To get justice.”

The family’s lawyer, Lance Behringer, said he’ll ask for a new trial date next month. “We’re not deterred at all, and now we’re in a much better space to try this case again,” he says. “Knight never sat for a deposition. There was no written discovery. When he testified for the first time during the trial, we had to respond on the spot. Now we have time to go through it. We know what their defense is for the first time.”

Knight’s lawyer, David Kenner, said he spoke to Knight by phone in the hallway outside the courtroom, and that his client was relieved.

“He finally got to tell his side of the story, and he’s appreciative that the facts were sufficient” for a mistrial, Kenner tells Rolling Stone. “He had a viable defense. This case had two sides to it. Of all the history of Suge Knight and Death Row, this was not the case that should have been utilized to shut him down.”

