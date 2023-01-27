“Suffering is Nothing to Brag About,” Omotola Jalade Says as She Compares Living in the US to Nigeria

Omotola Jalade is comparing her experience of living in the United States versus living in Nigeria, after relocating some 2 years ago.

The actress and mother of 4, took to her Instagram to note that a lot of things Nigerian citizens allow slide is “just pure craziness.”

Omotola expressed frustration at the depth of needless suffering Nigerians go through, adding that Nigerians are too intelligent to suffer like they suffer.

“Suffering is not lessons to brag about… It’s evil. Why must people suffer to get anything done? Why?” She added.

