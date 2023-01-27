Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“Suffering is Nothing to Brag About,” Omotola Jalade Says as She Compares Living in the US to Nigeria

Celebrity

Omotola Jalade is comparing her experience of living in the United States versus living in Nigeria, after relocating some 2 years ago.

The actress and mother of 4, took to her Instagram to note that a lot of things Nigerian citizens allow slide is “just pure craziness.”

Omotola expressed frustration at the depth of needless suffering Nigerians go through, adding that Nigerians are too intelligent to suffer like they suffer.

“Suffering is not lessons to brag about… It’s evil. Why must people suffer to get anything done? Why?” She added.

Latest

Sports

Toure sacked as Wigan coach after 9 matches

0
Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has...
Politics

BREAKING: Adeleke removed as Osun Governor

0
The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in...
Music

Wizkid Releases North American Tour Dates for MLLE

0
Wizkid is set to take his 'More Love Less Ego' music on the road.
Celebrity

Bovi Ugboma Cries Out for Help Over His Dog’s ‘Konji’

0
Bovi Ugboma is seeking help for man's best friend and his beloved companion of a dog.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Toure sacked as Wigan coach after 9 matches

0
Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has...
Politics

BREAKING: Adeleke removed as Osun Governor

0
The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in...
Music

Wizkid Releases North American Tour Dates for MLLE

0
Wizkid is set to take his 'More Love Less Ego' music on the road.
Celebrity

Bovi Ugboma Cries Out for Help Over His Dog’s ‘Konji’

0
Bovi Ugboma is seeking help for man's best friend and his beloved companion of a dog.
Celebrity

Regina Daniels Gets Cash Gift of $100k from Husband

0
Regina Daniels is in her soft girl era, living the baby girl life with no end in sight.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toure sacked as Wigan coach after 9 matches

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan after failing to win any of his nine games in charge...
Read more

BREAKING: Adeleke removed as Osun Governor

Emmanuel Offor -
The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has upturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July...
Read more

Wizkid Releases North American Tour Dates for MLLE

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Wizkid is set to take his 'More Love Less Ego' music on the road.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: