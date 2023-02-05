Search
Suffering awaits us if we don’t vote Obi – Adebanjo says in Abeokuta

Politics

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Saturday, campaigned for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the ancient city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He urged a crowd of Labour Party supporters at the rally to vote in Obi, warning that enormous suffering awaits Nigerians if Obi doesn’t win the February 25 presidential poll.

The nonagenarian, who was at the rally held at the Ake Palace Ground in the state capital alongside another Afenifere chieftain, Chief Femi Okunrounmu, amongst others, cautioned the people to come out on the day of election and vote, saying, “don’t let them cheat us”.

Adebanjo, who addressed the people in Yoruba, said, “Ensure you vote, don’t let them cheat us. What is on the ground is not about Ayo Adebanjo. No matter what happens, I can’t be affected. I am expecting God to call me home. Enormous suffering awaits us if we don’t vote in Obi.”

The 94-year-old elder statesman had snubbed the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who is from the South-West geopolitical zone to endorse Obi, a former Anambra State governor, saying in the interest of justice and fairness all Nigerians should be Obi-Datti compliant.

Obi has enjoyed a wave of endorsements in the last couple of weeks including those of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Chief Edwin Clark of the Pan Niger Delta Forum; Dr Bitrus Pogu of the Middle Belt Forum, and Chief John Nwodo of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, amongst others.

Also speaking at the rally on Saturday, Obi assured the people of a new Nigeria built on rule of law, fundamental human rights, probity, and accountability if elected president come February 25.

