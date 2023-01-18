‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Declares Support for J.K. Rowling Over Trans Controversy

Brian Cox is throwing his weight behind J.K. Rowling who has been embroiled in a major scandal following her anti-trans rhetorics.

The legendary actor who plays Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession recently appeared on the BBC talk program Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, where he said he wasn’t happy with how Rowling has been treated.

“I don’t like the way she’s been treated, actually,” Cox said. “I think she’s entitled to her opinion; she’s entitled to say what she feels. As a woman, she’s very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body, and there’s nobody better to say that, as a woman.”

He continued, “So, I do feel that people have been a bit high and mighty about their own attitude towards J.K. Rowling, quite frankly.”

It is worth noting that in his May interview with Piers Morgan, Cox referred to the backlash against Rowling as “deeply unjust.”

