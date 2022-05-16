Stylist Drags Dorcas Shola Fapson Over Failure to Pay for AMVCA Dress

Dorcas Shola Fapson has been called out on Instagram for refusing to pay for her dress to the 8th edition of the AMVCA.

@styled_by_maklinscout took to Instagram to call out the disc jockey and actress for the debt owed.

He shared several screenshots of their conversations leading up to the award ceremony on Saturday where the actress had demanded a certain red dress but didn’t make payment until Friday; 24 hours before the event.

@styled_by_maklinscout revealed Dorcas Shola Fapson begged for a reduction in price before they settled on N400,000 which only covered the cost of the fabric. However, her client only sent N200,000 on Friday and has refused to pay the balance noting that she didn’t get exactly she wanted despite wearing the dress on the red carpet and taking several photos and videos of it



