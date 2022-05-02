Monday, May 2, 2022
Style Star: Tacha Akide Stuns in Tolu Bally Creation

No doubt, Tacha Akide has upped her fashion and style since becoming a celebrity fave after her stint on the 2019 Big Brother Naija show.

The brand Influencer and entrepreneur was a stunning sight in new photos she put up on her Instagram.

Wearing an electric blue Tolu Bally number, the mini monostrap dress with draping details and a train, scored all the high fashion points. She went for a monochrome look pairing the dress with sheer pants in the same shade of blue, a cute YSL purse also on the same shade.

For hair and makeup, Tacha kept it fierce with a severe updo, smokey eyes and pink lips and tied the look together with gold accessories.

 

