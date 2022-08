Adesua Etomi was a sight to behold in this custom Sevon Dejana piece for the premiere of the film, Set Up 2′.

The actress and mother of one was a vision in her red in the custom embroidered Sevon Dejana corset, pleated skirt and panty hose.

Adesua Etomi made a fashion statement with the ensemble which she paired with minimal jewellery and simple makeup. She had her hair in a kinky and voluminous high ponytail to complete the look.

